Russian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree Future Contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Top Hungarian diplomat Peter Szijjarto called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday to discuss future contacts and issues related to bilateral ties, the Russian ministry said.

"The ministers discussed a schedule of political contacts for the upcoming period and exchanged opinions on current issues of bilateral cooperation as well as international problems of mutual interest," the press release read.

The two misters have maintained an active dialogue. They last met for talks on the sidelines of St.Petersburg Economic Forum in Russia in June.