Russian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Discuss Deliveries Of Sputnik V To Budapest - Moscow

Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Discuss Deliveries of Sputnik V to Budapest - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, discussed the deliveries of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, to Hungary during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, they discussed joint efforts to counter the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection, including the supply of the Russian two-component vaccine Sputnik V to Hungary," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the top diplomats also talked about bilateral Moscow-Budapest relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Russia Hungary Top Coronavirus

