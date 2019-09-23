Russian, Hungarian Parliaments' Speakers Agree to Form Interparliamentary Commission

(@imziishan)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, held a meeting on Monday with Laszlo Kover, the speaker of the Hungarian unicameral National Assembly, and the sides agreed to create a joint interparliamentary commission.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the fourth Conference of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan.

"We need to develop relations through specialized committees. We have agreed with a number of countries to create interparliamentary commissions, where we discuss specific issues in the economical, socio-educational and humanitarian spheres ... If you consider it appropriate to hold a more effective discussion of issues, then we could follow this path and form such a commission," Volodin said at the meeting.

Kover, on his part, said that he gratefully accepted the proposal to create the commission.

Additionally, Volodin invited the Hungarian lawmaker to Moscow to sign an agreement on forming such a commission.

The Russian official also pointed to the positive dynamics in Russia-Hungary trade, adding that the volume of bilateral trade increased by 30 percent in 2018 and that this trend continued in 2019.

The two officials also issued instructions to work out the creation of the commission at the level of parliamentary deputy speakers.