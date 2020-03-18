Russian, Hungarian Top Diplomats to Discuss Ukraine, Mideast on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will host a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss bilateral and international matters.

The meeting will follow up on last October's talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which focused on Russian gas deliveries through Turkey.

The two leaders also discussed joint efforts to stabilize the middle East and help local Christian communities.

The diplomats will assess the situation in the Middle East and talk about ways of guaranteeing language rights in Ukraine, which has banned training in a minority language beyond secondary level despite having a sizable ethnic Russian and Hungarian population.