UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Hungarian Top Diplomats To Discuss Ukraine, Mideast On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Hungarian Top Diplomats to Discuss Ukraine, Mideast on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will host a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss bilateral and international matters.

The meeting will follow up on last October's talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which focused on Russian gas deliveries through Turkey.

The two leaders also discussed joint efforts to stabilize the middle East and help local Christian communities.

The diplomats will assess the situation in the Middle East and talk about ways of guaranteeing language rights in Ukraine, which has banned training in a minority language beyond secondary level despite having a sizable ethnic Russian and Hungarian population.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Minority Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Middle East October Gas Christian

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

9 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

10 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

10 hours ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.