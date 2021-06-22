UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Hurdler Shubenkov Cleared Of Anti-Doping Rule Violation - Athletics Integrity Unit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russian Hurdler Shubenkov Cleared of Anti-Doping Rule Violation - Athletics Integrity Unit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian hurdler Sergey Shubenkov has been cleared in the doping case involving a substance detected in the athlete's sample collected in December last year, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday.

"The Disciplinary Tribunal found that Sergey Shubenkov of Russia bore No Fault or Negligence for an AntiDoping rule violation resulting from an out-of-competition sample collected by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on 15 December 2020 - and therefore would serve no period of ineligibility," AIU said in a press release.

It added that the sample collected last year contained acetazolamide, a medication used to treat epilepsy and periodic paralysis among other serious health conditions.

"After a thorough investigation of the athlete's explanation during results management process, the AIU accepted that the positive finding resulted from his unintentional ingestion of residue from medication being used to treat a family member," the statement read.

The Disciplinary Tribunal described the case as "genuinely exceptional" and accepted Shubenkov's plea of no fault.

"Accordingly, no sanction has been imposed," the AIU noted.

The 2015 world champion and 2019 silver medalist in the 110 meters hurdles, Shubenkov was included in the international registered testing pool of seven Russian athletes who were probed for doping this past spring.

In December 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency labeled the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as non-compliant with the world anti-doping code and suspended Russian athletes for four years from competing in major international competitions under the national flag, along with imposing a range of other restrictions. RUSADA challenged the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Related Topics

World Russia December 2015 2019 2020 Silver Family From Court

Recent Stories

SBA opens registration for 40th SIBF Awards

11 minutes ago

New DHA Services available on DubaiNow app

26 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai ..

41 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

41 minutes ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.