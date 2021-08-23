UrduPoint.com

Russian Hydrogen-Fueled Aurus To Be Showcased At Eastern Economic Forum In September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia's first hydrogen-powered luxury car Aurus will be showcased at the 2021 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, the developer told Sputnik on Monday.

"This year Aurus will for the first time be showcased at the EEF, largest business event in the Far East, one of the key fora in Russia, which is a landmark event for our brand. Two cars will be on display in the Aurus showroom: a serial version of the Senat model and a promising development by the Central Scientific Research automobile and Automotive Engine Institute (NAMI) - hydrogen-fueled Aurus," Aurus representative stated.

The first experimental model of hydrogen-fueled Aurus Senat was introduced in late May, when its serial production started at Elabuga plant in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Aurus is a Russian luxury car brand which aspires to challenge the leading companies in the international market. The project is under the direction of the Russian Central Automotive Institute in collaboration with Sollers company.

The EEF, scheduled to take place from September 2-4 on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing relations among Russian businesses and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. The first EEF was held in 2015 at the initiative of the Russian president.

