Russian Hydrogen-Fueled Aurus Vehicle Presented At Eastern Economic Forum

2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia's first hydrogen-powered luxury car Aurus was presented on Thursday at the 2021 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The vehicle's description reads that the car's driving distance reaches up to 600 kilometers (372 miles) and the vehicle produces no CO2 emissions.

The first experimental model of hydrogen-fueled Aurus Senat was introduced in late May when its serial production started at the Elabuga plant in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Aurus is a Russian luxury car brand that aspires to challenge the leading companies in the international market.

The project is under the direction of the Russian Central Automotive Institute in collaboration with the Sollers company.

The sixth edition of the EEF, taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.

