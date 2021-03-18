UrduPoint.com
Russian, Icelandic Diplomats Discuss Cooperation In Arctic Council - Moscow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Russian, Icelandic Diplomats Discuss Cooperation in Arctic Council - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and Icelandic Ambassador in Moscow Arni Thor Sigurdsson discussed the regional agenda and cooperation within the Arctic Council, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The discussion concerned the state of the bilateral relationship, the prospects of activating political contacts with lifting restrictive measures as well as the relevant topics of the regional agenda, including the cooperation within the Arctic Council (AC) taking into account the upcoming transition of the AC chairmanship from Iceland to Russia for the two-year period," the statement said.

In May, the two-year chairmanship in the Arctic Council will be transferred from Iceland to Russia.

In an interview with Sputnik published in February, Ambassador at Large for the Arctic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry Nikolay Korchunov said that Russia during its chairmanship would continue to work on the minimization of ecological damage to the Arctic caused by humans.

More Stories From World

