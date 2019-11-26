UrduPoint.com
Russian, Icelandic Foreign Ministers To Hold Meeting In Moscow On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Icelandic Foreign Ministers to Hold Meeting in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Icelandic counterpart, Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, will discuss the current state and prospects for bilateral relations during the meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

Apart from the ways to enhance the bilateral cooperation, the ministers are also expected to hold a discussion on the pressing issues of both regional and international agendas.

The upcoming talks will be a follow up to the ministers' meeting in Finland's Rovaniemi on the sidelines of the Arctic Council's ministerial session in May.

