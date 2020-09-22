Russian Idea of Greater Eurasian Partnership Purely Pragmatic, Relevant - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russia's ideas regarding the development of a greater partnership within Eurasia is purely pragmatic and becoming extremely relevant in responding to emerging challenges and crises in order to ensure the global economic growth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"This very idea of a qualitative integrative growth, the 'integration of integrations,' is the one behind Russia's initiative to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership involving all Asian and European countries without exception.

It is purely pragmatic and increasingly relevant," Putin said at the 75th United Nations General Assembly debate.

Putin also recalled Russia's proposal to create so-called green corridors "free from trade wars and sanctions" primarily for essential goods, food, medicines and personal protective equipment needed to fight the pandemic.

"In general, freeing the world trade from barriers, bans, restrictions and illegitimate sanctions would be of great help in revitalizing global growth and reducing unemployment," the Russian leader added.