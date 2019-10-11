UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Il-76 Airlifter Returning Home After Fighting Wildfires In Bolivia - Pilots

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:30 AM

Russian Il-76 Airlifter Returning Home After Fighting Wildfires in Bolivia - Pilots

SANTA CRUZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russian Il-76 strategic airlifter, which was involved in efforts to cope with wildfires in Bolivia, is returning to Russia, the aircraft pilots told Sputnik.

Russia was engaged in the operation to put out the fires in the Amazon rainforest in Bolivia alongside Argentina, France, Peru and other countries. On Thursday, Bolivian President Evo Morales thanked foreign pilots and firefighters for helping his country extinguish the fires.

The IL-76 aircraft arrived in Bolivia on September 9 with two crews that worked 12-hour shifts beginning on 06:00 a.m. by turn.

Sergei Perelygin, a pilot-in-command, told Sputnik that the aircraft had dropped a total of 2,500 tonnes of water in the course of the month.

Vladimir Shelnov, another pilot-in-command, said that the aircraft had flown up to 500 kilometers (310.7 miles) away from the airport to drop water on the rainforest.

The airlifter dropped water from the altitude of 50 meters (164 feet), which allows the water to reach the burning trees without evaporating due to heat or without making parts of burning trees fly apart due to pressure from the water, Perelygin explained.

He also emphasized the importance of observing safety measures, like staying away from fire and smoke, when extinguishing wildfires.

Related Topics

Fire Water Russia France Argentina Bolivia Peru September From Airport

Recent Stories

Rainfall expected for coming five days

4 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

4 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

5 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

6 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

6 hours ago

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2 ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.