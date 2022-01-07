UrduPoint.com

Russian Il-76 Jets Carrying CSTO Troops Land In Kazakhstan's Almaty - Russian Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Russian Il-76 Jets Carrying CSTO Troops Land in Kazakhstan's Almaty - Russian Ministry

Nine Russian Il-76 military planes carrying Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers and their hardware landed on Friday in the Kazakh city of Almaty, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Nine Russian Il-76 military planes carrying Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers and their hardware landed on Friday in the Kazakh city of Almaty, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Nine Russian Il-76 military cargo planes carrying military personnel and airborne forces' equipment landed at an Almaty airfield in Kazakhstan," a statement read.

The Russian ministry has been airlifting peacekeepers to Kazakhstan around the clock using Il-76s and An-124s. More than 70 aircraft have been involved in the operation to put an end to unrest that broke out across Kazakhstan over the weekend.

Related Topics

Russia Almaty Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

German annual inflation hits 3.1 pct in 2021

German annual inflation hits 3.1 pct in 2021

57 seconds ago
 China Opposes External Forces Instigating Unrest i ..

China Opposes External Forces Instigating Unrest in Kazakhstan - Foreign Ministr ..

58 seconds ago
 Indonesia revokes 2,300 mining, forest, plantation ..

Indonesia revokes 2,300 mining, forest, plantation use permits

1 minute ago
 Intermittent rain continues lashing various parts ..

Intermittent rain continues lashing various parts of country; disrupts daily lif ..

1 minute ago
 IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalis ..

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalists in Affidavit case

29 minutes ago
 Gasoline, Diesel Reserves in Kazakhstan Enough to ..

Gasoline, Diesel Reserves in Kazakhstan Enough to Cover 20-Day Demand - Energy M ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.