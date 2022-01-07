Nine Russian Il-76 military planes carrying Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers and their hardware landed on Friday in the Kazakh city of Almaty, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Nine Russian Il-76 military planes carrying Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers and their hardware landed on Friday in the Kazakh city of Almaty, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Nine Russian Il-76 military cargo planes carrying military personnel and airborne forces' equipment landed at an Almaty airfield in Kazakhstan," a statement read.

The Russian ministry has been airlifting peacekeepers to Kazakhstan around the clock using Il-76s and An-124s. More than 70 aircraft have been involved in the operation to put an end to unrest that broke out across Kazakhstan over the weekend.