Russian Il-96400TZ Tanker Aircraft to Finish Test Flights in May - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russia's newest tanker aircraft, the Il-96-400TZ, is expected to complete test flights in May, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"We plan to complete factory flight tests of the promising Il-96-400TZ tanker aircraft in May 2020," Krivoruchko told the Radio Electronic Technology magazine.

Krivoruchko added that the new tanker aircraft was modeled off of the cargo modification of the Il-96-400T. The aircraft will be able to transfer over 65 tonnes of fuel at a distance of up to 3,500 kilometers (2,100 miles).