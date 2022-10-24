Russian Imports in January-September Down by 16% Year-on-Year - Customs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russian imports over the first nine months of 2022 decreased by 15-16% compared to the same period last year, bouncing back after record low numbers in April, Russian Federal Customs Service First Deputy Head Ruslan Davydov said on Monday.

"We have imports that have been falling, if we take (those) nine months, then it's by about 15-16% in weight and value. It's not the 30% that we saw in April.

That month saw the lowest (imports)," the deputy head said at a press conference.

Davydov noted that imports of some goods including food and essential products were stable, whereas exports had been falling in volume and growing in value terms.

At the same time, Russia had a record foreign trade surplus of $251 billion over the first nine months of 2022, with the country's total trade turnover amounting to $611 billion, according to the Russian official.