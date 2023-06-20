UrduPoint.com

Russian Imports Nearly Reach Pre-Crisis Levels - Acting Head Of Federal Customs Service

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 06:00 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russian imports have almost reached pre-crisis levels both in value and in physical terms, acting head of Russia's Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"After a drop in March-April last year, starting from July, we have seen a stable recovery in foreign trade. Especially in imports, we have almost recovered to pre-crisis volumes in value and physical terms," Davydov said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum took place on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, was an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

