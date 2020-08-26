Russian-Indian Brahmos Missile Orders Grew $1Bln in 6 Months Despite Pandemic- Co-Director

The Russian-Indian missile joint venture Brahmos saw a $1 billion increase in orders in six months since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company's co-director, Aleksandr Maksichev, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Russian-Indian missile joint venture Brahmos saw a $1 billion increase in orders in six months since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company's co-director, Aleksandr Maksichev, told Sputnik.

"Russian-Indian venture Brahmos increased its orders by $1 billion since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic," Maksichev said.

In February, the company has $4.5 billion worth of orders.

Missiles for land-based forces make up the biggest portion of the orders at 40 percent, with the rest split evenly between the navy and air forces.