Russian-Indian Brahmos Missile Orders Grew $1Bln In 6 Months Despite Pandemic- Co-Director
Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:29 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Russian-Indian missile joint venture Brahmos saw a $1 billion increase in orders in six months since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company's co-director, Aleksandr Maksichev, told Sputnik.
"Russian-Indian venture Brahmos increased its orders by $1 billion since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic," Maksichev said.
In February, the company has $4.5 billion worth of orders.
Missiles for land-based forces make up the biggest portion of the orders at 40 percent, with the rest split evenly between the navy and air forces.