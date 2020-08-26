UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Indian Brahmos Missile Orders Grew $1Bln In 6 Months Despite Pandemic- Co-Director

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:29 PM

Russian-Indian Brahmos Missile Orders Grew $1Bln in 6 Months Despite Pandemic- Co-Director

The Russian-Indian missile joint venture Brahmos saw a $1 billion increase in orders in six months since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company's co-director, Aleksandr Maksichev, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Russian-Indian missile joint venture Brahmos saw a $1 billion increase in orders in six months since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company's co-director, Aleksandr Maksichev, told Sputnik.

"Russian-Indian venture Brahmos increased its orders by $1 billion since the beginning of the year despite the coronavirus pandemic," Maksichev said.

In February, the company has $4.5 billion worth of orders.

Missiles for land-based forces make up the biggest portion of the orders at 40 percent, with the rest split evenly between the navy and air forces.

Related Topics

Company Split February Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two Civilians Killed in Turkish Drone Airstrike in ..

14 minutes ago

Usman Dar asks youths to apply for loan under Kamy ..

30 minutes ago

Russian Mi-28NM Helicopter to Get More Powerful Ma ..

27 minutes ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali Says Held Talks Wi ..

27 minutes ago

Mejlis of Turkmenistan adopted the Resolutions on ..

35 minutes ago

Shan Masood and Chris Woakes in conversation

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.