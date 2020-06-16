Russian, Indian, Chinese Foreign Ministers to Hold Videoconference on June 22 - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold on June 22 talks in the format of a videoconference, a source in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, India and China will take place on June 22 via video conferencing," the source said, without providing any other details.