UrduPoint.com

Russian, Indian, Chinese Top Diplomats Voice Concern Over Change In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russian, Indian, Chinese Top Diplomats Voice Concern Over Change in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The Russian, Indian, and Chinese foreign ministers - Sergey Lavrov, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Wang Yi - expressed increasing concern about the latest situation in Afghanistan on Friday and called for "immediate and unhindered" humanitarian help for locals, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ministers noted rising concerns regarding dramatic change of the situation in Afghanistan. They reaffirmed their support for the basic principle of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and called for the formation of a truly inclusive government that represents all the major ethnic and political groups of the country. The Ministers advocated a peaceful, secure, united, sovereign, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan that exists in harmony with its neighbors. They called on the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) to take action in accordance with the results of all the recently held international and regional formats of interaction on Afghanistan, including the UN Resolutions on Afghanistan," a joint communique of the 18th ministerial meeting, published by the Indian Foreign Ministry, said.

The diplomats also voiced concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and called for providing "immediate and unhindered" assistance to Afghan people.

"They stressed the necessity of the urgent elimination of UNSC proscribed terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, ISIL (Islamic State; both banned in Russia as terrorist organizations) and others for lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region. The Ministers acknowledged the widespread and sincere demand of the Afghan people for lasting peace. They reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any other country, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country," the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August, when the militants entered Kabul. In late October, Afghanistan was suffering one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world with health and social services on the verge of collapse, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan, Salam Al-Janabi, told Sputnik.

Related Topics

India Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants World United Nations Russia China August October All Government Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

12 minutes ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

16 minutes ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

20 minutes ago
 Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands i ..

Plane With Swiss Foreign Minister on Board Lands in Moscow - Source

20 minutes ago
 Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First ..

Israel Records New COVID-19 Strain Infection First Found in South Africa - Healt ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.