Russian, Indian, Chinese Top Diplomats Voice Concern Over Change in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The Russian, Indian, and Chinese foreign ministers - Sergey Lavrov, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Wang Yi - expressed increasing concern about the latest situation in Afghanistan on Friday and called for "immediate and unhindered" humanitarian help for locals, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ministers noted rising concerns regarding dramatic change of the situation in Afghanistan. They reaffirmed their support for the basic principle of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and called for the formation of a truly inclusive government that represents all the major ethnic and political groups of the country. The Ministers advocated a peaceful, secure, united, sovereign, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan that exists in harmony with its neighbors. They called on the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) to take action in accordance with the results of all the recently held international and regional formats of interaction on Afghanistan, including the UN Resolutions on Afghanistan," a joint communique of the 18th ministerial meeting, published by the Indian Foreign Ministry, said.

The diplomats also voiced concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, and called for providing "immediate and unhindered" assistance to Afghan people.

"They stressed the necessity of the urgent elimination of UNSC proscribed terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, ISIL (Islamic State; both banned in Russia as terrorist organizations) and others for lasting peace in Afghanistan and the region. The Ministers acknowledged the widespread and sincere demand of the Afghan people for lasting peace. They reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any other country, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country," the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August, when the militants entered Kabul. In late October, Afghanistan was suffering one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world with health and social services on the verge of collapse, UNICEF's representative in Afghanistan, Salam Al-Janabi, told Sputnik.