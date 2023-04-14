Russian, Indian Defense Officials Discuss Cooperation - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Indian Defense Ministry's Additional Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma discussed the military cooperation between the two countries during a meeting in Moscow on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

"The parties, in a confidential spirit, exchanged views on the current areas of bilateral cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, reaffirmed their focus on further strengthening the especially privileged strategic partnership," the ministry said in a statement.