Russian, Indian Defense Officials Discuss Cooperation - Moscow

April 14, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Indian Defense Ministry's Additional Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma discussed the military cooperation between the two countries during a meeting in Moscow on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The parties, in a confidential spirit, exchanged views on the current areas of bilateral cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, reaffirmed their focus on further strengthening the especially privileged strategic partnership," the ministry said in a statement.

