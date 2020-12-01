MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has met with Indian Ambassador in Moscow D. B. Venkatesh Varma to discuss international issues, including arms control and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the Russian embassy in India said on Monday.

"Russian Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov met with Ambassador of India to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma today.

Arms control & nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, as well as some other topical issues of the current international agenda, were discussed in an interested spirit," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Arms control has become one of the urgent issues of the international agenda, as the relevant international treaties have been unraveling over past years. With old Soviet-era treaties expiring, Russian and the United States bogged down in dead-end talks and failing to produce replacement documents.