Russian-Indian Firm To Design Hypersonic Mach 6 Missile BrahMos By 2028 - Co-CEO

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Russian-Indian Firm to Design Hypersonic Mach 6 Missile BrahMos by 2028 - Co-CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A joint Russian-Indian company will design a hypersonic cruise missile Brahmos with a speed of Mach 6-7 by 2028, co-director of the company, Aleksandr Maksichev, told Sputnik.

"At the moment, the plan for the design of the hypersonic Brahmos missile is split into two stages ” the first one is to design a missile with speed of Mach 4-5 by 2024 or 2025, the second is to design a missile with speed of Mach 6-7 by 2026 or 2027," Maksichev said.

According to the co-director of the company, its engineers have already tested some missile components that will help it reach the target speed.

The joint Russian-Indian venture was established in 1998 and focuses on hypersonic missiles ”naval-, underwater-, shore-, and air-based.

