Russian-Indian Firm to Design Hypersonic Mach 6 Missile BrahMos by 2028 - Co-CEO

A joint Russian-Indian company will design a hypersonic cruise missile Brahmos with a speed of Mach 6-7 by 2028, co-director of the company, Aleksandr Maksichev, told Sputnik.

"At the moment, the plan for the design of the hypersonic Brahmos missile is split into two stages the first one is to design a missile with speed of Mach 4-5 by 2024 or 2025, the second is to design a missile with speed of Mach 6-7 by 2026 or 2027," Maksichev said.

According to the co-director of the company, its engineers have already tested some missile components that will help it reach the target speed.

The joint Russian-Indian venture was established in 1998 and focuses on hypersonic missiles naval-, underwater-, shore-, and air-based.