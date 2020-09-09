UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers Discuss Strategic Partnership During SCO Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers Discuss Strategic Partnership During SCO Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) ministerial in Moscow on Wednesday, during which the sides discussed cooperation and strategic partnership.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the meeting with [External Affairs Minister] EAM @DrSJaishankar: 'We highly appreciate an opportunity to discuss the development of strategic partnership in all areas: bilateral relations, cooperation within the frameworks of #SCO, #BRICS, #UN,'" the Russian Embassy in India quoted Lavrov as saying on Twitter.

Jaishankar, in turn, said that the parties had held fruitful discussions during the meeting.

"Pleasure to meet FM Sergey Lavrov, this time in person. Excellent talks that reflect our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Value our exchanges on the international situation," the top Indian diplomat wrote on Twitter.

The two-day meeting of SCO foreign ministers in the Russian capital focuses on the preparations for the upcoming summit.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Twitter Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Top

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

28 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

43 minutes ago

Model Courts decided 272 Cases

5 minutes ago

Decision to re-open educational institutions Sept ..

5 minutes ago

Dr Ehtisham Anwar appointed sec education South Pu ..

5 minutes ago

Jinah was strong advocate of women's rights, equal ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.