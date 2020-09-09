Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers Discuss Strategic Partnership During SCO Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) ministerial in Moscow on Wednesday, during which the sides discussed cooperation and strategic partnership.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the meeting with [External Affairs Minister] EAM @DrSJaishankar: 'We highly appreciate an opportunity to discuss the development of strategic partnership in all areas: bilateral relations, cooperation within the frameworks of #SCO, #BRICS, #UN,'" the Russian Embassy in India quoted Lavrov as saying on Twitter.

Jaishankar, in turn, said that the parties had held fruitful discussions during the meeting.

"Pleasure to meet FM Sergey Lavrov, this time in person. Excellent talks that reflect our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Value our exchanges on the international situation," the top Indian diplomat wrote on Twitter.

The two-day meeting of SCO foreign ministers in the Russian capital focuses on the preparations for the upcoming summit.