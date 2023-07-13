Open Menu

Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine, Multilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met on Thursday in Jakarta and discussed the situation in Ukraine, trade and cooperation on international platforms.

"Met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta today. Discussed bilateral economic issues, as also matters pertaining to the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which is being held in Indonesia from Thursday to Friday.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas.

The sides exchanged views on key issues on the regional and international agenda, including interaction at the SCO and BRICS platforms," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

ASEAN is the association of 10 Southeast Asian states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, aimed at fostering both political and economic cooperation among its members. Russia has a status as a partner country. Indonesia is chairing the association in 2023.

