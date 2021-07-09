Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan on Friday - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will discuss the situation in Afghanistan during their meeting in Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the Indian foreign minister," Zakharova said.

The top diplomats will discuss India-Russia bilateral relations, cooperation in international organizations, and global and regional issues, "including the political process in Afghanistan, the settlement in Syria, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program."