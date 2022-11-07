UrduPoint.com

Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers To Discuss Trade, Energy In Moscow On Tuesday - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will discuss trade, payments in national currencies and energy projects at a meeting in Moscow on November 8, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The foreign ministers of Russia and India will discuss ways to further promote cooperation in key areas, as well as 'compare notes' on the schedule of upcoming contacts. The main thematic clusters are trade and investment, transport and logistics cooperation, the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, prospective projects in the energy sector, in Russia's Arctic shelf and Far East in particular," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Jaishankar will also discuss the fight against terrorism, the Iranian nuclear deal, preparations for India's presidency in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, security in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as situation in Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine, the ministry said.

In addition, the ministry reiterated Russian and Indian stand on the active formation of a more "just and equitable world order."

The visit on Tuesday will be a continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides. Lavrov and Jaishankar last met face-to-face at the foreign ministers' meeting of BRICS group of emerging economies in New York in September.

