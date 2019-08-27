UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers To Discuss Kashmir Tensions, Other Topics On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Kashmir Tensions, Other Topics on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will hold a meeting in Moscow on August 27 to discuss a wide range of issues, including Indian-Pakistani tensions around the disputed Kashmir region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the negotiations agenda would be rich in topics, including a discussion of regional matters, such as the situation in India-administrated Jammu and Kashmir state, where tensions recently flared up over New Delhi's decision to strip the state of its special status and thus deprive it of the certain autonomy it used to enjoy.

Lavrov and Jaishankar will also discuss Indian delegation's participation in the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum, which Russia's Vladivostok will host from September 4-6, as well as the situation around the Iran nuclear deal.

Situations in the Persian Gulf and in Afghanistan, Russian-Indian cooperation in the Asian-Pacific region and in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as well as preparations for Russia's 2020 chairmanship in the BRICS will also be on the agenda.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Shanghai Jammu New Delhi Vladivostok August September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

10 hours ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

11 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

11 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

11 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

11 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.