Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Kashmir Tensions, Other Topics on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will hold a meeting in Moscow on August 27 to discuss a wide range of issues, including Indian-Pakistani tensions around the disputed Kashmir region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the negotiations agenda would be rich in topics, including a discussion of regional matters, such as the situation in India-administrated Jammu and Kashmir state, where tensions recently flared up over New Delhi's decision to strip the state of its special status and thus deprive it of the certain autonomy it used to enjoy.

Lavrov and Jaishankar will also discuss Indian delegation's participation in the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum, which Russia's Vladivostok will host from September 4-6, as well as the situation around the Iran nuclear deal.

Situations in the Persian Gulf and in Afghanistan, Russian-Indian cooperation in the Asian-Pacific region and in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as well as preparations for Russia's 2020 chairmanship in the BRICS will also be on the agenda.