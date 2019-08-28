UrduPoint.com
Russian, Indian Foreign Ministers To Meet On Wednesday Ahead Of Eastern Economic Forum

Wed 28th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will meet on Wednesday to discuss ways of further developing bilateral cooperation as well as the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum, which Russia's Vladivostok will host from September 4-6.

The topics the diplomats will cover include trade and investment, military, scientific and technical cooperation, the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, and prospective projects in the space and energy sectors, especially on the Arctic shelf and in Russia's Far East.

The foreign ministers will also address the situations in the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan, Russian-Indian cooperation in the Asian-Pacific region and in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as preparations for Russia to chair BRICS in 2020. Lavrov and Jaishankar stand for strengthening the legal and collective principles of interstate communication, respect for the cultural and civilizational identity of the people around the world, and non-interference in nations' domestic affairs.

