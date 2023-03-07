UrduPoint.com

Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission To Meet In April In India - Government

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission to Meet in April in India - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) A full-scale meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation will be held in April this year, the Russian government said.

"An agreement was reached to hold a full-scale meeting of the Commission in India in April of this year," the government said following online negotiations between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in the format of a meeting of the co-chairs of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission.

"The reports of the working groups clearly show how extensive the agenda of Russian-Indian relations is. This once again confirms the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission for the systematic study of the entire range of areas of cooperation," Manturov said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia April Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

31 minutes ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

31 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

39 minutes ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

41 minutes ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

41 minutes ago
 OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents ..

OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents Bill in Preparation

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.