Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission to Meet in April in India - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) A full-scale meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation will be held in April this year, the Russian government said.

"An agreement was reached to hold a full-scale meeting of the Commission in India in April of this year," the government said following online negotiations between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in the format of a meeting of the co-chairs of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission.

"The reports of the working groups clearly show how extensive the agenda of Russian-Indian relations is. This once again confirms the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission for the systematic study of the entire range of areas of cooperation," Manturov said.