Russian-Indian Military Drills Indra-2019 Start in India - Russian Pacific Fleet

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian-Indian land, sea and air military exercises, dubbed Indra-2019, started in various locations across India on Wednesday, the press service of the Russia's Pacific Navy Fleet said in a statement.

"The official opening ceremony of the Russian-Indian multifaceted exercises Indra-2019 took place today at the Babina training ground, located in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Military formations of both countries also took place in the port of Mormugao and at the Indian Air Force base in the city of Pune," the statement said.

The opening ceremony featured a parade presided over by Russia's commander of the Combined Arms of the Eastern Military District, Maj. Gen. Oleg Tsekov, and Chief of Staff of the Southern Command of the Armed Forces of India Lt. Gen. Dapinder Singh Ahuja. The parade was followed by an air show with helicopters and parachutists.

According to earlier communiques from the Russian military, the exercises will aim to neutralize simulated armed gangs, and practice reconnaissance operations and tactical airborne assaults.

The Indra-2019 drills will run until December 21.