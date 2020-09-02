UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Indian Navies To Hold Joint Drills In Bay Of Bengal From September 4-5 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russian, Indian Navies to Hold Joint Drills in Bay of Bengal From September 4-5 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Russian and Indian navies will hold military drills from September 4-5 in the Bay of Bengal as part of the regular bilateral Indra exercise to train their interoperability in responding to emerging security challenges, Indian media reported, citing sources.

"The exercise will once again showcase the level of friendship, trust and interoperability between Indian Navy and the Russian Navy," the source said, as quoted by Deccan Herald.

According to the source, the drills will involve gun firing on the surface and aerial targets, tracking exercises and exercises on replenishment during sea voyages.

The Russian side will be represented by the Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs destroyers, and the Boris Butoma tanker, while the Indian side will be represented by the Ranvijay destroyer, Sahyadri frigate, Kiltan corvette and Shakti tanker.

The source added that the drills will be non-contact.

Related Topics

India Firing Russia September Media From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reviews T20I series after Pakistan beat ..

15 minutes ago

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2: Change the Shape o ..

18 minutes ago

An Iconic Design with Four Major Upgrades is comin ..

27 minutes ago

US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie asked to leave Pakis ..

55 minutes ago

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.30 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.