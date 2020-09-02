Russian, Indian Navies to Hold Joint Drills in Bay of Bengal From September 4-5 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Russian and Indian navies will hold military drills from September 4-5 in the Bay of Bengal as part of the regular bilateral Indra exercise to train their interoperability in responding to emerging security challenges, Indian media reported, citing sources.

"The exercise will once again showcase the level of friendship, trust and interoperability between Indian Navy and the Russian Navy," the source said, as quoted by Deccan Herald.

According to the source, the drills will involve gun firing on the surface and aerial targets, tracking exercises and exercises on replenishment during sea voyages.

The Russian side will be represented by the Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs destroyers, and the Boris Butoma tanker, while the Indian side will be represented by the Ranvijay destroyer, Sahyadri frigate, Kiltan corvette and Shakti tanker.

The source added that the drills will be non-contact.