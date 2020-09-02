Russian, Indian Navies to Hold Joint Drills in Bay of Bengal From September 4-5 - Sources

The Russian and Indian navies will hold military drills from September 4-5 in the Bay of Bengal as part of the regular bilateral INDRA exercise to train their interoperability in responding to emerging security challenges, Indian sources told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Russian and Indian navies will hold military drills from September 4-5 in the Bay of Bengal as part of the regular bilateral INDRA exercise to train their interoperability in responding to emerging security challenges, Indian sources told Sputnik.

"INDRA NAVY-2020 will once again showcase the level of friendship, trust and interoperability between Indian Navy and the Russian Navy," a source said.

According to the sources, the drills will involve gun firing on the surface and aerial targets, tracking exercises and exercises on replenishment during sea voyages.

The Russian side will be represented by the Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs destroyers, and the Boris Butoma tanker, while the Indian side will be represented by the Ranvijay destroyer, Sahyadri frigate, Kiltan corvette and Shakti tanker.

The sources added that the drills will be non-contact.

The INDRA NAVY-2020 exercise, earlier planned to take place in Russia's Vladivostok, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Russian Navy has instead proposed conducting a "non-contact, at sea only" Passage Exercise (PASSEX), to maintain the continuity engagements between the two navies.