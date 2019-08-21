UrduPoint.com
Russian, Indian Security Officials Discuss Modi's Russia Visit, Bilateral Ties - New Delhi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:27 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday held a meeting with Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Shri Ajit Doval in Moscow, and the sides discussed preparations for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia to attend the Eastern Economic Forum as well as a wide range of bilateral and international issues, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday held a meeting with Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Shri Ajit Doval in Moscow, and the sides discussed preparations for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia to attend the Eastern Economic Forum as well as a wide range of bilateral and international issues, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"NSA's talks with his Russian counterpart covered preparations for PM's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum in early September, bilateral cooperation between the two National Security Councils as well as regional and international issues. The discussions based on mutual trust and confidence showed identical or close positions on various issues characteristic of the Special and Privileged Strategic partnership between the two countries," the statement said.

According to the Indian ministry, the two sides also reaffirmed their intention to intensify counterterrorism cooperation.

Doval also held a meeting with head of Russian space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin to discuss the cooperation in the space field, "which is expected to figure prominently in the Bilateral summit in Vladivostok."

Rogozin, in particular, applauded the progress of India's Chandrayaan-2 lunar exploration mission, which was launched earlier in August.

