Russian, Indian Security Officials Discussed Plans for Cooperation - Council

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval discussed plans for further security cooperation, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

"Nikolai Patrushev and Ajit Doval discussed plans for further security cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of India. A special focus was made on information security cooperation. In addition, they touched upon a range of regional problems," the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

Patrushev thanked New Delhi for organizing the recent multilateral security officials' consultations on Afghanistan.