Russian, Indian Servicemen Present Weaponry at Indra-2019 Drills - Pacific Fleet Spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian and Indian servicemen have presented various weaponry units at the joint Indra-2019 drills, Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky has announced.

"At the Babin Indian military training ground in the state of Uttar Pradesh, as part of the Russian-Indian Indra-2019 drills, the servicemen of the Russian and Indian armed forces have carried out a joint display of weapons, used by the units of both countries," Voskresensky said on Tuesday.

A total of 30 different weapons were presented, including Kalashnikov rifles of various modifications, sniper rifles, flamethrowers and anti-tank missile systems.

The joint Indra-2019 drills are being held in three Indian states this month. Over 700 Russian servicemen are participating in the military exercises, which are expected to end on December 21.