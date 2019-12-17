UrduPoint.com
Russian, Indian Servicemen Present Weaponry At Indra-2019 Drills - Pacific Fleet Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:10 AM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian and Indian servicemen have presented various weaponry units at the joint Indra-2019 drills, Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky has announced.

"At the Babin Indian military training ground in the state of Uttar Pradesh, as part of the Russian-Indian Indra-2019 drills, the servicemen of the Russian and Indian armed forces have carried out a joint display of weapons, used by the units of both countries," Voskresensky said on Tuesday.

A total of 30 different weapons were presented, including Kalashnikov rifles of various modifications, sniper rifles, flamethrowers and anti-tank missile systems.

The joint Indra-2019 drills are being held in three Indian states this month. Over 700 Russian servicemen are participating in the military exercises, which are expected to end on December 21.

More Stories From World

