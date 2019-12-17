Russian, Indian Servicemen Present Weaponry At Indra-2019 Drills - Pacific Fleet Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:10 AM
VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian and Indian servicemen have presented various weaponry units at the joint Indra-2019 drills, Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky has announced.
"At the Babin Indian military training ground in the state of Uttar Pradesh, as part of the Russian-Indian Indra-2019 drills, the servicemen of the Russian and Indian armed forces have carried out a joint display of weapons, used by the units of both countries," Voskresensky said on Tuesday.
A total of 30 different weapons were presented, including Kalashnikov rifles of various modifications, sniper rifles, flamethrowers and anti-tank missile systems.
The joint Indra-2019 drills are being held in three Indian states this month. Over 700 Russian servicemen are participating in the military exercises, which are expected to end on December 21.