Russian-Indian Summit With Putin, Modi Planned for November - Ambassador

A new Russian-Indian summit with President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planned for November, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) A new Russian-Indian summit with President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planned for November, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

"The summit is planned for November," the ambassador said, when asked if any contacts of the two leaders were being planned.

The summit is set to be held in India, as last year the event was held in Russia's Vladivostok.