Russian, Indonesian Justice Ministers Sign Extradition Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko and Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly on Friday signed an extradition agreement that is expected to strengthen both countries' efforts to combat crimes, especially cross-border ones, ANTARA news agency has reported.

"We have signed the mutual legal assistance treaty in Moscow in 2019... The agreement that we have inked now was to be signed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to Indonesia, but it did not happen due to the COVID-19 (pandemic). We have waited for it, and now the time has come," Laoly said, as quoted by the Indonesian news outlet.

The agreement signed as a follow-up to the 2019 mutual legal assistance treaty between Russia and Indonesia will help fight cybercrime, money laundering, drugs and corruption.

Indonesia and Russia also intend to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of cyber security and legal assistance for civil cases, according to the report.

This extradition agreement is the first one ever signed between Indonesia and a European country. Since 2017, Indonesia has granted four extradition requests by Russia.

