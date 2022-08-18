UrduPoint.com

Russian, Indonesian Presidents Discuss Food Security Over Phone - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, have discussed food security during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Indonesian President Joko ...

The issues of global food security were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader also informed Widodo about the efforts of Russia, Turkey and the UN to stabilize the situation on the world grain and fertilizer markets, the statement said.

Additionally, the sides touched upon preparations for the G20 summit that will be held in Indonesia in November.

More Stories From World

