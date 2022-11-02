Russian, Indonesian Presidents Discuss Upcoming G20 Summit in Bali - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have discussed the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"The sides discussed the problems of the upcoming G20 summit on November 15-16 in Bali.

The Russian side highly appreciated the constructive and depoliticized work of the Indonesian G20 chairmanship on such topical issues as strengthening energy and food security, implementing a balanced energy transition and digital transformation of the global economy, improvement of the healthcare system. The consistent personal position of Joko Widodo on promoting a unifying agenda in the G20 was noted," the Kremlin said in a statement.