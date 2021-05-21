UrduPoint.com
Russian Industry And Trade Ministry Invites Musk To Discuss Possible Tesla Plant In Russia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:30 PM

Russian Industry and Trade Ministry Invites Musk to Discuss Possible Tesla Plant in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade invited SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Russia to discuss the construction of the Tesla plant in the country.

At the New Knowledge marathon on Friday, Musk said he was considering Russia as a possible location for an electric car factory.

"Dear @Elonmusk, we were delighted to learn that you are considering building a factory in Russia. By the way, we have a number of state support measures for local OEMs. Come to see us, we'll talk about it :)," the ministry said on Twitter.

More Stories From World

