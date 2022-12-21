UrduPoint.com

Russian Industry Can Develop Aerial, Ground Drones In Addition To Underwater Ones - Putin

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russia has a good experience in the development of underwater drones, the industry is capable of developing air and ground drones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Returning to the topic of drones, I note that we have good experience in developing unique underwater unmanned vehicles.

And I know that the industry has all the capabilities of creating a wide range of aerial and ground-based unmanned vehicles with the best and highest tactical and technical characteristics, including elements of artificial intelligence," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.

