MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russian biotechnology company Biocad will produce the country's next COVID-19 vaccine, which is to be developed by the Siberia-based Vektor Institute, Russia's minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov, said on Monday.

"This enterprise was identified as a partner, the Biocad company ... they worked with [consumer watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor at the initial stage of the development and testing process... it would be logical for them to continue mastering the serial production of the vaccine," Manturov told reporters during a working visit to Crimea's Sevastopol.

Clinical trials of Russia's second coronavirus vaccine is set to be concluded in late September, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said last week, adding that no complications among the volunteers have been registered. If successful, the vaccine will carry the name EpiVacCorona.

Earlier in August, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world's first vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19, which was developed by the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute.