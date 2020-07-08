Russian Industry Ministry Expects 1st Flight of Il-114 Passenger Plane in End of September

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade expects the first flight of the Il-114 experimental passenger plane to be conducted in the end of September, Deputy Minister Oleg Bocharov said on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

