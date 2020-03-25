UrduPoint.com
Russian Infectious Disease Service Ready For COVID-19-Related Challenges - Health Ministry

The Russian Infectious Disease Service is completely ready for the existing and future challenges connected with COVID-19, the Health Ministry's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Regarding the readiness of the system, the country's Infectious Disease Service is fully prepared for the existing and future challenges, medical workers are sufficiently qualified to provide all necessary assistance to patients," the press service said.

All the necessary anti-epidemiological measures, which should be introduced in large cities and low-populated settlements, are being implemented, and diagnostic tests are available for medical personnel, the press service added.

So far, Russia has confirmed 658 cases, according to the nation's coronavirus response center, with many patients having recently visited other coronavirus-hit countries.

