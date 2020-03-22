UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Information Center Denies Reports On Moscow's Plan To Tighten Quarantine - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russian Information Center Denies Reports on Moscow's Plan to Tighten Quarantine - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Russian Information and Communication Center denies reports that authorities are inclined to introduce measures tightening quarantine in the country, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Russian government told Sputnik that the Russian authorities sought to tighten quarantine in the country and take decisive measures to identify and increase testing of those who contacted patients with the coronavirus for their subsequent isolation.

"The government source reports that the authorities are inclined to introduce decisive measures to tighten quarantine are untrue," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirate of Sharjah lists US$200 million Sukuk on N ..

1 minute ago

Discounted sanitisation services to homes, busines ..

2 hours ago

Three new recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait

3 hours ago

Operations, production not affected by COVID-19: D ..

3 hours ago

Water security a priority for Abu Dhabi, projects ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone announces AED6 million fund to sup ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.