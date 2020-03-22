(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Russian Information and Communication Center denies reports that authorities are inclined to introduce measures tightening quarantine in the country, a source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Russian government told Sputnik that the Russian authorities sought to tighten quarantine in the country and take decisive measures to identify and increase testing of those who contacted patients with the coronavirus for their subsequent isolation.

"The government source reports that the authorities are inclined to introduce decisive measures to tighten quarantine are untrue," the source said.