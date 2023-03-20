Russian Infrastructure to Be Mandatory for Banks' Domestic Transfers From October 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) From October, banks operating in Russia will be required to use only Russian services and infrastructure for financial information exchange on transfers within Russia, the central bank said in a statement.

"From October 1, 2023, banks will be required to use only Russian services and domestic financial infrastructure to transfer financial information when transferring funds in Russia," the central bank said.

This will ensure the reliability, continuity and security of data exchange during domestic Russian operations, it added.

"Information on such transactions will now need to be transmitted through their own banking systems or services of third-party Russian companies, as well as the Financial Message Transmission System of the Bank of Russia," the central bank added.