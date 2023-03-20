UrduPoint.com

Russian Infrastructure To Be Mandatory For Banks' Domestic Transfers From October 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Russian Infrastructure to Be Mandatory for Banks' Domestic Transfers From October 1

From October, banks operating in Russia will be required to use only Russian services and infrastructure for financial information exchange on transfers within Russia, the central bank said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) From October, banks operating in Russia will be required to use only Russian services and infrastructure for financial information exchange on transfers within Russia, the central bank said in a statement.

"From October 1, 2023, banks will be required to use only Russian services and domestic financial infrastructure to transfer financial information when transferring funds in Russia," the central bank said.

This will ensure the reliability, continuity and security of data exchange during domestic Russian operations, it added.

"Information on such transactions will now need to be transmitted through their own banking systems or services of third-party Russian companies, as well as the Financial Message Transmission System of the Bank of Russia," the central bank added.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Bank October From

Recent Stories

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from ..

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health S ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

19 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

19 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

19 minutes ago
 Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

20 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed submits final Expo 2020 Dubai repo ..

Ahmed bin Saeed submits final Expo 2020 Dubai report to Bureau International des ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.