Russian Inmate Bout In Need Of Medical Help After Getting Inflammation In US Jail - Spouse

Russian Inmate Bout in Need of Medical Help After Getting Inflammation in US Jail - Spouse

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Viktor Bout, who is serving time in an American prison, has developed inflammation and requires proper medical assistance, his wife, Alla Bout, said on Wednesday.

Alla Bout wrote on Facebook that her husband called on Tuesday and told her he was running a fever of 39 degrees for the fifth consecutive day. She added that if Victor does not get help, the threat can be fatal.

"Two upper teeth became inflamed, the inflammation spread to the maxillary sinus, and green-yellow nasal discharge began. The ear is blocked. I am not a doctor, but it is clear that the inflammation has gone up, and at best, antibiotics cannot be avoided," Alla Bout said.

According to Bout's wife, the Russian Embassy in the United States sent a note on the problem to the State Department.

Russian businessman Viktor Bout was arrested in Thailand at the request of the United States in 2008 as a result of an operation of the American special services and handed over to the US. Bout has already served half of a 25-year sentence in an American prison on charges of conspiracy to murder US citizens and financially support terrorism.

