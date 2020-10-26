UrduPoint.com
Russian Inmate Viktor Bout Says US Election Unlikely To Spur Prisoner Swap For Whelan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russian Inmate Viktor Bout Says US Election Unlikely to Spur Prisoner Swap For Whelan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russian national Viktor Bout told Sputnik that it is unlikely that a change in US leadership can lead to an early release from his long-term prison sentence.

Speaking to Sputnik in a written correspondence from the Marion prison in Illinois, where has served about half of his 25-year sentence, Bout said that his exchange for US national Paul Whelan remains unlikely no matter the outcome of the US elections.

"I doubt that for me, my fate, there is any difference from who will end up in the White House after these elections," Bout wrote in response to Sputnik's question about a possible swap with Whelan.

The high-profile prisoner went on to say that if such a scenario were to play out, it would not be due to the good will of the US.

Whelan is currently serving a 16-year sentence on charges of espionage. Speculation has been abound regarding a possible exchange of the US national, who also holds the UK, Canadian and Irish nationalities, for Russians behind bars in the western countries.

Widely regarded as a notorious arms dealer, Bout was detained in Thailand in 2008 at the request of the US government as a result of a sting operation by the US special services. He was then transferred to the United States where a court found him guilty of conspiring to kill US citizens and of supporting terrorism.

