Russian Inmates Take Staff Hostage At Prison Colony

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Russian inmates on Friday took staff hostage at a prison colony in the southern Volgograd region during an attacks that officials said left four workers hospitalised.

"Convicts took hostage employees of the (IK-19) correctional institution. Measures are currently being taken to free the hostages. There are casualties," Russia's Federal penitentiary service said in a statement.

Four prison staff were hospitalised due to the attack, Volgograd governor Andrey Bocharov said.

"An operational headquarters has been set up to coordinate the work on releasing the hostages. Law enforcement and security agencies are carrying out operational activities. There is no threat to the civilian population," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the "situation" would be discussed at a regular meeting of the country's Security Council on Friday.

