Russian Inspectors To Visit Military Facility In Estonia - Risk Reduction Center Head

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:00 AM

Russian Inspectors to Visit Military Facility in Estonia - Risk Reduction Center Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) A group of Russian inspectors will visit a military facility in Estonia on Tuesday, head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergey Ryzhkov said.

The inspection is taking place within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence- and security-building measures.

"The inspection will be held on February 4, 2020 within one day... Inspectors will visit a military facility at its peacetime location. At a briefing, information will be received from the command regarding personnel, as well as the main weapons and equipment systems," Ryzhkov said.

He said the purpose of the visit was to verify information on the military forces and plans for the deployment of the main weapons and military hardware systems.

