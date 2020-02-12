UrduPoint.com
Russian Inspectors To Visit Military Facility In The Netherlands - Army Newspaper

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) A group of Russian inspectors will visit a military facility in the Netherlands on Wednesday, the Russian Armed Forces' newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported.

"According to a statement by head of Russia's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergey Ryzhkov, in line with the Vienna Document 2011 on confidence- and security-building measures, a Russian group of inspectors is planning a visit to assess the information about a military facility in the Netherlands," it said.

The inspection will be held on February 12.

The 2011 Vienna Document is an agreement between the 57 member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for them to regularly exchange information about their military capacity and troops located in Europe, as well as any unusual military activity.

